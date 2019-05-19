Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of 2625.596 million rupees.

Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Habib ur Rehman Gilani presided over the 26th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2018-19 held here on Saturday which gave approval of these schemes.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.