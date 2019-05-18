Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police in its ongoing operation against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders arrested 21 lawbreakers besides recovering 9,520 grams of chars, 1,620 grams of heroin, 35 litters of liquor, 8 30-bore pistols with 30 rounds, 1 9mm pistol with 2 rounds and 1 pistol of 32 bore.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police rounded up Amir with 1,160 grams of chars. Naseerabad police arrested Ali Husnain, Shafique, Zeeshan, Zar Bibi, Saira Bibi and recovered 9 kilograms of heroin, Mandra police apprehended Hafeez with 520 grams of heroin, Gujar Khan police arrested Waseem with 230 grams of chars, Murree police rounded up Yurid Ali for holding 230 grams of chars, Banni police arrested Zulfiqar and Waqar and seized 15 litters of liquor, Westridge police arrested Abid with 5 litters of liquor while Naseerabad police rounded up Mazhar for holding 15 litters of liquor.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police rounded up Ghalib with one 30-bore pistol with 5 rounds, Wah Cantt police arrested Wazir with one 30-bore pistol with 4 rounds.

, Perwadhai police apprehended babar, Faisal and Arshad for holding 1 bottle of liquor, 4 30-bore pistol with 16 rounds and one 32-bore pistol.

GujarKhan police rounded up Iqbal for holding one 30-bore pistol with 3 rounds; Rawat Polie arrested Haroon for holding one 30-bore pistol with 2 rounds while Kahuta police apprehended Ammar for holding 1 pistol of 9mm with 2 rounds.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.