HYDERABAD : The CIA police of Jamshoro confiscated the ingredients used in preparation of mainpuri and Indian betel nut worth Rs80 million which were being transported through the district on Saturday.

An official of CIA Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto informed that the mainpuri’s ingredients worth Rs70 million were seized from a truck during checking near the toll plaza on M9 Motorway.

According to him, the material was being transported from Karachi to Tando Allahyar district. He said the truck driver Ghulam Muhammad Aiwan had been arrested but another suspect who was travelling with him in the vehicle escaped.

Rahupoto told that the CIA police would lodge an FIR against the suspects.

In another recovery of counterfeit items, the CIA police seized Indian betel nuts valued at over Rs10 million which were being transported from Karachi to other parts of Sindh.The police arrested the car driver Mumtaz Khaskheli while an FIR would also be lodged.