Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Ishaq Dar has said that the PTI-led government is responsible for the worst economic situation in the country.

Ishaq Dar in an interview with a private TV channel said that the NAB sent PML-N 50 elected members to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other political parties which were pre-poll rigging. He said the entire world has raised fingers on the general polls in Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) delayed for one year due to the sit-in of PTI and the Chinese President could not visit Pakistan.

He said before the NAB law, buffalo stealing-like cases were registered on politicians like Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi, which was aimed at harassing and victimizing the opponents.

He said cases of ‘assets beyond resources’ are like buffalo-stealing case and the objective of registering such cases is to suppress the opposition members.

Ishaq Dar said that according to secret reports, PML-N was leading with 100 to 110 seats in the general polls and the PTI was winning only 65 to 70 seats.

He alleged that at the eleventh hour, a master plan was conspired that national transmission system was downed and the PML-N agents were taken out of the polling booths. He said similarly a large number of PML-N votes were rejected to benefit the PTI candidates.

Ishaq Dar said the present government is a selected one and in no way represents the masses of the people of Pakistan.

He said in 2013 general elections, the drama by Imran Khan was started from opening of four constituencies and ended with “35 punctures”. He said about the 35 punctures, Imran had termed it his political statement before the Commission.