ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, who was also PCB chief selector has lambasted selection committee and coaching staff for green caps highly poor and somewhat alarming dip in form first against Australia and now against England.

Qasim demanded PCB chairman to take drastic steps as it is already too late situation for the Pakistan national team.

Legendry left arm spinner Iqbal Qasim expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Saturday.

“I was since long urging PCB and chief selector to focus on teams’ performances and prepare a winning combination as world cup is not far. All the other top cricket playing nations had selected pool of players around 20 months back, but PCB and chief selector kept on sleeping. They never paid any heed towards assembling a winning combination and check out, which players would be suited for the world cup in England. They kept on making several changes, they never paid heed towards highly important and that is selecting players according to game format as Test match performers were selected for T20 and One Day Internationals and the results of those blunders are very much crystal clear to masses.”

Qasim said the way Pakistan team is baldy struggling and that too on flat pitches, he can feel the pain and grief on the faces of masses, who are highly worried about Pakistan team’s results in the world cup.

“When I along with few others was urging and requesting PCB and chief selector not to give rest to key players against Australia in UAE, as world cup is not far and team need to carry with winning combination and above all, those players should be given more chances, who are in frame for the mega event. But selectors, PCB and army of coaches were highly confused. It was never witnessed before that a regular skipper was given rest just before the world cup and that too against one of the strongest teams of world cricket, who had beaten Indians at their own backyard.”

“For me results are not unexpected, I can feel and smell same sort of things were coming thick and fast in Pakistan team’s way and no one else but PCB, chief selector and coach must be held accountable. On such flat pitches, where runs are bound to come. Pakistani batsmen did manage to post decent totals, but bowlers are badly struggling and all the tall claims of world bets bowling line-up are baldy exposed. Our bowlers can’t bowl at express pace, which is required on English pitches while they can’t swing nor had variation. The bowlers are hardly bowling in the region of 130kmh, which is not enough to trouble English batsmen. I am highly surprised the way chief selector and PCB ignored one simple aspect and that is express bowler Wahab Riaz, who was taking wickets and scaring the batsmen and his recent performances in the domestic cricket was enough to catch the eyes of the selectors. But they were all sleeping. Why Wahab was ignored form the highly important English tour? Muhammad Hussnian is no doubt future of Pakistan cricket. He had pace but he doesn’t have much-needed experience and in such mega event where world’s best would be in action, our selectors had picked a rooky, who is baldy struggling.”

He said when players are low it is the responsibility of coaches to lift their morale while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is also baldy struggling as his own form is very questionable and his body language is telling the entire story. We need M Aamir just because of his experience, although, he also had lost pace but he can still produce magical deliveries and could help struggling bowling attack, which was only few months back highly fearsome.”

He said all is not lost yet and selectors should not waste time and immediately call Wahab Riaz while Shahdab Khan’s return form illness will be huge boost for the green caps. “If they enter the last mach with positive and aggressive approach they can beat England and restore some pride. Dropping catches, miss fielding and casual attitude won’t help the team. They have to be positive and their tails must be up to get desired results in World Cup,” Iqbal Qasim concluded.