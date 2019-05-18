Share:

Ed Sheeran and Bieber duet tops the charts

LOS ANGELES (GN): Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have scored a joint number one with their single I Don’t Care. The buoyant pop song amassed 123,825 combined sales, after being downloaded 22,000 times and streamed 13m times, said the Official Charts Company. It takes Sheeran’s tally of number ones to six, and Bieber’s to seven, equalling acts like Kylie and U2.

However, the duo didn’t manage to topple Ariana Grande’s record for the year’s biggest-selling single.

Her song 7 Rings notched up 126,240 combined sales when it was released in January.

Sheeran and Bieber could see a sales boost next week, though, after they released a new video in which Sheeran dances in his dressing gown and sings into a hair dryer; while Bieber dresses up as an ice cream cone.

The single marks their first duet - although Sheeran previously wrote Bieber’s number one hit Love Yourself.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Lil Nas X stays put at number two with the country-rap crossover Old Town Road, while Stormzy’s Vossi Bop drops from number one to number three. On the albums chart, Pink spends a third week at number one with Hurts 2B Human, claiming the highest physical sales and digital downloads of the last week.

Valentino-heavy film has Julianne talking fashion

LOS ANGELES (CM): One of Julianne Moore’s first thoughts after signing on to the Valentino adorned short film “The Staggering Girl” was wardrobe.

She had visions of wearing green, lavender and red haute couture as the star of the short film produced by the French fashion house.

“And I got there and they’re like, ‘These are, this is your wardrobe.’ And I was the only one in the movie without any color. Because that was kind of, that was the story we were telling. I was like, ‘What? What? I came all this way and I don’t get to wear lavender?’”

Moore, who plays Italian American writer Francesca in the 37-minute film, told reporters she’s always been interested in “the fact that we feel compelled as human beings to decorate our bodies and our surroundings.” “It’s like this idea that we’ve chosen this because it pleases us, or we’re trying to say something consciously or unconsciously,” said the 58-year-old Moore.