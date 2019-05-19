Share:

LAHORE - COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Prof Dr. Raheel Qamar said it is the right time for federal government to invest in Informational Technology, Internet of Things (IOTs) and Artificial Intelligence to produce qualified graduates in order to cope up with the changing world of technology.

Dr Raheel expressed these remarks while talking with The Nation. He said Comsats has been ranked 301-400 in the 2018 Times Higher Education in ‘Engineering and Technology’ subject ranking while Comsats has been placed among top 601-800 World Universities in THE World Universities Rankings in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In the year 2017, CUI has been ranked at 190th position in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian Universities Rankings 2017.

“I want to see Comsats among 400 best universities in the world in next five years and ultimately to bring among top 100 world universities,” he said.

“I am also the member of Task force on IT and telecom headed by Dr Attaur Rehman and task force has selected top five universities in Pakistan so that capital could be invested in enhancing their existing capacities. Comsats is among those five universities. We have identified multiple parameters on which government of Pakistan is working that would ultimately lead towards improvement in varsities ranking.” he said.

Dr Raheel said total funding set aside for the IT sector is Rs 30 billion and improvement in universities ranking is one of its component.

“Comsats has invested a lot in research and gained significant achievements. We have published 19000 research papers so far,” Dr Raheel explained.

Before becoming a Rector, Dr Raheel Qamar served as a Tenured Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Department of Biosciences and the Dean of Research Innovation and Commercialization, CIIT. He said “I am a product of Comsats and students enrolled in Comsats have bright future ahead because they have been taught with an innovative model of teaching in which students ideas are encouraged and they become entrepreneurs in their own fields during their studies”.

Dr. Raheel Qamar is also the recipient of prestigious national award ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz’ (Medal of Excellence) on August 14, 2007. He has served at key positions in various national and international organizations. A graduate in Biochemistry from the University of Peshawar, he worked as a Scientific Officer at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad and completed his Ph.D. in Department of Biochemistry Molecular Biology, University of North Texas, USA.

“CIIT now has eight campuses in seven cities with more than 35,000 and faculty base of 2,887 including 1142 PHDs a largest faculty pool. We are not just confined to Information Technology infact the Institute offers multiple bachelor, master and doctoral programs in engineering, basic sciences, management sciences and architecture,” Dr Raheel said.

“In last few years, the situation has been evolved towards entrepreneurship. Students do not want to do jobs but they want to open their own companies in their respective fields. Comsats has given new mantra to its students ‘job providers not job seekers’,” he said.

“We have built a system in which, every student has to come at Comsats Students Entrepreneurship Center, where they learn product development, business idea generation and they mature their ideas eventually leading Incubator Lab in Islamabad where 28 companies have been working owned by Comsats students. Their contribution in economy is Rs 400 million,” he said.

“In my opinion Pakistan has become fastest growing market in IT world and our assessment is Pakistanis are earning Rs 400 billion through IT related imports business in freelancing,” Dr Raheel said.

“Rector Comsats said in this 4th Industrial Revolution everything is going to chance including the way we live and the way we work. Farming will be executed by robots in future and 40 percent jobs will be finished. Pakistan needs to be gear up if they want to compete with the world,” he said.

Dr Raheel said he is against the ‘podium teaching’ style which actually highly ineffective and hinders in knowledge transfers. Comsats has introduced some of the unique ways of teaching which is called “Online Flip Classrooms’ on Online CourseWare. So far Comsats has uploaded lectures on five fields of knowledge in English language on reporting writing skills, Professional Writing in IT, Pakistan Studies and Basic Arabic Studies. These five programs have been approved by the Pakistan Engineering Council.