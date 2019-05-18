Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Industrial-Area police busted a two-member gang of robbers and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, looted items and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, officials of Islamabad police had accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements. He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had assigned the task to SP (Industrial Area) Aamir Khan Naizi to ensure arrest of those involved in incidents of robbery and street crime.

He constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Fida Hussain Satti. This team succeeded to bust the gang of dacoits. They have been identified as Zeeshan Khan, son of Mehar Gull, a resident of Kachi Abadi in sector I-9/1 and Asif, son of Baksh, a resident of sector I-9/4, Islamabad.

The police team also recovered cash, cell phones, valuables, two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition and two masks from their possession. Cases have been registered against them at Industrial Area police station and further investigation is underway. During the initial interrogation, they have confessed their involvement in several incidents of robbery and street crime in the twin cities, according to the police spokesman.