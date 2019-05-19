Share:

SIALKOT -Recent devaluation of Pak Rupee and unbearable increase in the value of US Dollar will leave bad impact on surgical industry of Sialkot besides hampering exports of surgical instruments.

Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Khalilur Rehman Mughal stated this while talking to the newsmen here today.

He said that the situation has now become unbearable, which has made it very hard for the Sialkot-based surgical instruments exporters to compete in the international markets.

Chairman SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal demanded a special package of trade and export related incentives to give a direly needed boost to more than a century old surgical industry of Sialkot-Pakistan.

Leader of Surgical Industry of Sialkot-Pakistan Muhammad Jehangir Bajwa said that the record high increase in the value of US Dollar will further increase the cost of doing business and the cost of production. He said that it would be an uphill task for the surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters to compete in the international trade markets. “Under the prevailing situation, the surgical instruments manufacturers would not be able to produce high quality surgical instruments on cheap rates as compared to the other countries,” he pointed out.

He said this situation was unbearable for everyone which would badly hamper surgical instruments exports from Sialkot.