Earlier, Saudi King urged the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League to gather for extraordinary summits in the city of Mecca on May 30 in the wake of an attack on the country’s oil facilities and sabotage against tankers off the UAE coast, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday, citing a Foreign Ministry source.

Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia made an announcement on Sunday amid recent tensions with Iran that they do not want war in the region, but stand ready to respond with "full force and determination".

“Saudi Arabia does not want a war in the region, does not seek it and will do everything in its power to prevent this war. At the same time, it confirms that if the other side chooses war, the kingdom will respond with full force and determination and will defend itself and its interests,” Al Jubeir wrote on Twitter.

The news comes as tensions in the region flared up over the week. On May 12, two oil tankers from Saudi Arabia and two other vessels were targeted by a mysterious attack in the United Arab Emirates' exclusive economic zone. Even though no one has claimed responsibility for the sabotage, the United States has reportedly suggested that sanctions-battered Iran, which has now entered a new phase of tensions with Washington, might have been behind the attack.

On Tuesday, Yemeni Houthi rebels carried out drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, causing fire and minor damage. The Houthis have called it the largest military operation conducted by the rebels against Saudi Arabia since the start of their armed conflict with the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government. The kingdom has vowed to retaliate against the attacks of the Houthis, who, it believes, are backed by Iran. Tehran, however, has repeatedly denied having any role in the Yemen conflict.