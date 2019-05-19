Share:

HYDERABAD - Civil society representatives have demanded that the Sindh government declare a health emergency in the province and constitute the Sindh AIDs Commission following emergence of hundreds of HIV positive cases in Larkana and Hyderabad during the initial screening.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, Prof Mushtaq Meerani, Dr Amanullah Panhwar, Dr Gulzar Jumani, Mukhtiar Abbassi and others said the commission was supposed to be formed in 2013 or 2014.

They said the Sindh Assembly passed Sindh HIV/AIDS Control, Treatment and Protection Act in 2013 under which the commission was to be set up. They said under the law the commission would comprise the health officials and stakeholders from the society.

They contended that the prevailing situation about the spread of HIV in parts of Sindh was very alarming and necessitated a specialized commission to handle the issue on permanent basis.

The commission would not only work for prevention and treatment but would also create awareness among the people besides adding the subject in the school curriculum.

They also called for declaring a health emergency in the province and conducting the HIV screening in all the districts of Sindh which was currently being done only in Ratodero taluka of Larkana district.