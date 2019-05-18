Share:

Aqsa Majeed Memon has made Pakistani nation proud of her by becoming the first world record breaker in the exam of ACCA. The news unrolled like inferno when she became the youngest victor to achieve this stunning achievement within the time span of two years.

This is incredible to notice that despite belonging to remote area of Sindh Sakrand, she succeeded. Her journey was started immediately after passing the matriculation and surprisingly it ended successfully in 18 subjects.

This record was broken by her at the age of 18 years and 4 months which was previously maintained by an Indian counterpart who had done it in 18 years and 9 months. It was indeed a ceaseless struggle and long cherished endeavor that earned her such a colossal and well deserved title.

ZAHOOR ABBAS,

Larkano, May 7.