LALAMUSA - The son of PPP stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira and his friend were laid to rest after funeral, which was attended by thousands of people including top leadership of all political parties here on Saturday.

Usama Kaira along with his friend Hamza Butt had died in a road accident on GT Road near his hometown on the way to Islamabad on Friday.

The funeral was held at Link School’s ground in Lalamusa.

Among others, the funeral was attended by PPP Co-Chairman former president Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani, former interior minister Rehman Malik, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP MNA Khursheed Shah and many other senior politicians.

Besides politicians, government officials, a large number of people from different walks of life also attended the funeral.

According to PPP spokesperson, Usama’s car crashed into a tree when he was on the way to Islamabad.

News about the tragic accident spread like a wildfire and hundreds of people including politicians rushed to Kaira’s home to express sorrows over the death of his young son.

The deceased was a student of Government College University Lahore.

On the other hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suspended all party activities on Saturday to mourn the death of Kaira’s son.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kaira’s son sympathised with his parents. He also offered his condolences to the family and prayed that they bear the loss with fortitude.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that the “loss of a young child is unbearable” and prayed for the deceased. He assured that the “Bhutto family and the PPP stands by the Kaira family in this hour of grief”.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari expressed deep sympathy with the family and said: “What a terrible tragedy for any parent to bear. May Allah give Kaira and his family the strength to bear this massive loss.”

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a statement, offered his condolences to Kaira and his family, and “expressed his heartfelt grief on sad demise of Osama Kaira”.

“May Allah give strength to bereaved parents and family to bear this irreparable loss,” he said in a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kaira’s son and offered their condolences to the family.

Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar also issued a statement expressing his sadness over the tragic incident and offered his condolences.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan condoled with the bereaved family saying, “My heart weeps on the demise of young Osama, all of us share the sadness of his death.”

Thousands of people continued visiting the Kaira House to condole the death of young son of the PPP leader.