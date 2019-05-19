Share:

KASUR- The tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospital in Roshan Bheela lacks basic facilities to cater for the needs of patients.

It has been learnt that the hospital lacks even first aid equipment. Most importantly, medical and paramedical staff usually remains absent from the hospital, and they just draw salaries while sitting at home. Patients, who come to the hospital from far-off areas, return disappointedly as they find no one to examine them and prescribe medicines. Most of the time patients find a security guard or peons at the hospital who ask them to go to District Headquarters Hospital. Patients flay the government for doing nothing to provide healthcare to people. It is worth mentioning here that none of the officials concerned visits the hospital for inspection. Locals demanded that higher authorities take notice of it.