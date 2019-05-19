Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Anti-Terrorism Court Bahawalpur has awarded two counts of life imprisonment and an additional 14 years in prison to three terrorists here on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, judge Shabbir Ahmad Awan in his verdict directed to seize all the properties of three terrorists namely Tariq, Daud and Sajjad. These three terrorists were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department last year near railway crossing of Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Two suicide vests, hand grenades, and other arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. These three terrorists belonged to banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.