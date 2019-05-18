Share:

ISLAMABAD - District and Sessions court here on Saturday granted interim bail to two accused involved in thrashing a journalist, who unearthed illegal ‘sheeesha’ centre operating in jurisdiction of Kohsar Police Station.

Additional Sessions judge Islamabad Basit Aleem heard the case and granted interim bail till May 28 besides ordering the accused Habib and Hassaan Khalil to present them before police for interrogation.

The court also sought record of the case from interrogation officer in the next hearing.

The police arrested both the accused for their alleged involvement in torturing a private news channel journalist Farid Sabri.