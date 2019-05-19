Share:

HYDERABAD: Two young boys lost their lives in separate accidents here on Saturday. According to SITE police, a truck hit a motorbike which two boys were riding, leaving both of them critically injured. The injured, 17 years old Bilal Gujjar and 18 years old Farhan Saeed, were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where Gujjar succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the truck driver escaped from the spot and the incident’s FIR had not been lodged so far.

In another incident, 15 years old Mehboob Abro drowned while swimming in Phuleli Canal in violation of the ban on swimming in the waterway. The local divers retrieved the body after hours of search.