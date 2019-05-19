Share:

MULTAN-Ulema from different schools of thoughts agreed on Saturday to promote inter-sect solidarity with a view to foiling nefarious designs of terrorists and anti-Pakistan elements.

The ulema convened for a meeting of district peace committee here at Circuit house and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak chaired the proceedings. The participants of the meeting agreed to take all-out steps to maintain peace during the month of Ramazan and for upcoming martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA). On the occasion, the DC said that processions of martyrdom day and majalis would be given full security. He added that the security institutions were issued direction for making security arrangements on the routes of the processions while all other concerned departments had also been issued direction to repair roads and make arrangements for lighting. He said that dream of a peaceful society could not be turned into reality without cooperation from ulema and civil society. City Police Officer Imran Mahmood said that the security would be on red alert on the martyrdom day. He lauded the passion of the clerics and said that they stood united at one platform despite prevailing security situation. He warned that those disrupting peace would be dealt with iron hand.

Answering questions from the participants of the meeting, the CPO said that foolproof security plan would be implemented for securing the routes. He added that the Dolphin Force had been given the task to improve security at bazaars and public places.

The members of the peace committee assured the district administration of their complete cooperation.