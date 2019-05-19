Share:

WASHINGTON : US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that he will not comply with a congressional subpoena to turn over President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns in six years, likely to trigger a court battle with Congress. In a letter sent to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, Mnuchin said that the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose” and that he would not authorize the release of Trump’s personal and business tax returns to Congress. Tax transparency has been in the spotlight after Trump rejected a decades-old tradition that presidents and White House hopefuls would make their tax returns public.