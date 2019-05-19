Share:

GUJRANWALA -Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted to make the municipal corporation a corruption free institution.

He stated this while talking to media here the other day. The Commissioner/Administrator of Municipal Corporation said that all the municipal corporation officer have been directed to work hard and perform their duties honestly. Commissioner said that a building inspector namely Ashraf Mughal has been suspended due to the complaints of corruption. He said that solid measures are being adopted to remove the encroachments, improve the cleanliness situation and stream line the traffic in the city area. He further said that biometric system has been introduced for attendance of municipal corporation employees, late comers and absentee would be done according to the law. Commissioner said that necessary instructions have also been given to corporation officers to set up “Gwala Colony” for removal of cattle’s out from the city.