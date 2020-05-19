Share:

PESHAWAR - Coronavirus claimed another 16 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, official sources said.

This is the highest number of deaths related to coronavirus in a single day in the province.

Compared to other areas, Peshawar is still ahead of all other cities in the country in terms of lives lost to coro­navirus.

About 169 more people have also been diagnosed with coronavirus in the province, taking the toll to 6,230 in the province.

Of the 16 fatalities on Monday, 12 people died in Peshawar alone.

So far, Peshawar has lost 199 lives since the outbreak. It reported 14 confirmed positive cases on Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,412, the highest number in any city of Pakistan.

Other districts, including Swabi, Swat, Buner, and Dera Ismail Khan, lost one life each.

Overall in KP, Swat and Lower Dir districts reported the highest number of corona cases - 31 in Swat and 25 in Lower Dir.

Other districts including Malakand reported 13 positive cases, Swabi 9, Charsadda 8, Nowshera 3, Buner 5, Bajuar 3, Abbotabad 5, Dera Ismail Khan 4, Haripur 3, Batagram and Ko­hat 2 cases.

As of May 18, 2020, the case fatali­ty rate in the country was 2.14 while the case fatality rate in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa remained 5.36, the highest in the country.

The situation in Peshawar is alarm­ing where the fatality rate on Monday was 8.25, the highest in any city of Pa­kistan.

Also, 30 deaths were reported dur­ing 24 hours in Pakistan, in which 16 were reported from KP alone.

Also, many people in KP are no longer taking their patients to gov­ernment hospitals as they fear that they could either contract the conta­gion or in case of death from corona, the hospital authorities would not hand them bodies of their near and dear ones to bury them as per their traditions.

Despite hectic efforts by the gov­ernment, there is an impression that people in KP are ignoring the SOPs.