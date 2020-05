Share:

Two magnitude 5.3 earthquakes hit Japan on Tuesday, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

The first quake hit the state of Fukushima, and occurred 50 kilometers (31 miles) below the surface, according to the agency.

The second quake hit near the Miyagi state at a depth of less than 10 kilometers, it noted.

The earthquakes were also felt in neighboring states, and the agency added that the quakes did not pose any tsunami risk.