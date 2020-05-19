Share:

MARDAN - Police have ar­rested 29 suspects includ­ing 4 proclaimed offenders and 4 facilitators in vari­ous crimes in the last 24 hours in different parts of the district under the Na­tional Action Plan (NAP), DPO Sajjad Khan said yes­terday.

Speaking to media here, the DPO said that Mardan police have continued the search and combing oper­ation throughout the dis­trict under the NAP.

He added that Par Hoti, Toru, Shahbaz Garhi and Chura police stations offi­cials arrested 29 suspect­ed including 4 proclaimed offenders (Pos) and 4 fa­cilitators of criminals.