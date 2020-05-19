Share:

ISLAMABAD - They tied the knot in 2013 and have three children together. And Amir Khan and his wife FaryalMakhdoom decided to take part in a hilarious couples questionnaire.

The professional boxer, 33, and influencer, 28, took to Instagram to post a fun video of themselves answering questions by pointing to each other. Amir and Faryal were asked ‘who lies more’ to which the couple both pointed at each other while Faryal made a point of continuing to gesture at her husband.

The duo also answered ‘who loves the other person more’ to which they both pointed at Amir, while they were also asked ‘who has better hygiene’ and ‘who has the cuter smile’. Faryal also made a point of pointing to her husband when asked ‘who is more annoying when they’re hungry’.