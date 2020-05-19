Share:

ISLAMABAD - Apple will require facemasks and temperature checks for customers coming into its stores as it plans to reopen in more locations around the world.The company says it will also implement deeper cleaning, health questions and change the layout to allow more room between customers in the stores.All Apple Stores outside of China were closed ‘until further notice’ mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has put much of the world in lockdown. Almost 100 stores have already opened under the new control measures, according to the company, with dozens more opening in the next few weeks.Apple said closing all of its retail stores was an ‘unprecedented step’ required to protect the health and wellbeing of customers and staff.