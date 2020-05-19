Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among 75 officers and personnel of Operation Wing for their good performance here on Monday. A prize distribution ceremony was organized at the CCPO office in which DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad and SSP Discipline Abadat Nisar participated. CCPO Lahore gave excellent performance certificates to 5 Inspectors including Inspector Tahir Mehmood, Inspector Mehmood Ahmed, Inspector Maqsood Gujjar, SHO Ghaziabad Asad Abbas. SHO Tanveer, SHO Sohail Iftikhar, Amir Shehzad, Safdar Sajjad including 14 Sub-Inspectors and distributed certificates of appreciation along with cash prizes to 9 Head Constables and 32 constables. Addressing the officers on the occasion, he said that motivation for best performance is the basic right of the personnel, reward for good duty and punishment for negligence is the essence of meritocracy.