RAWALPINDI - Five more patients died of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi district yesterday, sources said.

A total of 72 patients have so far died of the virus in the district.

According to details, Aneesur Rehman, 34, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, was brought to BBH Hospital on May 16 and died on May 18.

According to sources, Mohammad Ali Butt, 80, Railways Scheme 7, died in his house as he was isolated in home

They said Syed Hadi Hussain, 77, near Hashmit Ali College, died at the PIMS.

Another patient, Naseem Begum, 47, Bhabara Bazaar, died at the Holy Family Hospital on May 18, they said.

The sources added Safroon, 44, Morgah, died at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.