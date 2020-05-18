Share:

While leaders of other countries have forged unity and decided to confront the COVID-19 pandemic through cooperation and coordination, in Pakistan, our politicians, as usual, seem to have locked horns on this issue too. Our leaders instead of forging unity and fighting this menace as one, have politicised the issue and entered a war for petty political gains. They are oblivious of the fact that this disease affects everyone without discrimination. Our leaders need to shun their prejudices, grudges and differences while coming together to come up with strategies that help minimize the spread of the virus and keep the marginalized class afloat. The Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition and other parliamentarians need to contemplate as to why and how this terrible disease surged in our country when it is easing down in others. The leaders need to do something if they want to be remembered in a good way in the pages of history.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.