Share:

Two South American countries reported more cases and deaths Monday from the novel coronavirus as the continent continues to grapple with the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Peru rose to 94,933 with 2,660 recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

A total of 2,789 people have died from the virus, including 141 over the same period.

At least 28,621 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Ecuador climbed by 63 to 2,799, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of confirmed cases in the country rose by 400 to 33,582.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 317,000 people worldwide, with over 4.7 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.7 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.