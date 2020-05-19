Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar says the coronavirus will not spare anyone and the only remedy left is either to stay home or strictly observe SOPs while going out at public places.

In many countries including Singapore, the Governor said people came out of their homes in droves and got infected by with dreadful virus. “These countries’ examples are here to learn lessons,” he said.

He said the decision to open markets and bazaars did not mean that the corona pandemic had subsided and added that there were reports that virus infections would multiply in the days to come.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute ration amongst 1,000 poor families at the Sanda Road organized by the Social Welfare Committee and later talking to media on Monday, the Governor said the people, who became jobless, would not be left alone in these hard times.

Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell Vice-Chairman and others were present on the occasion.

Until the World Health Organisation (WHO) becomes able to get coronavirus vaccine developed, the Governor said everyone needed to combat corona, while staying at home and avoid non-scientific methods of corona treatment circulating on social media.

He said that any non-scientific method of treating corona could result in more harm than good.

As soon as the government lifted restrictions of lockdown, the Governor regretted that all bazaars and markets had been stormed by people without seriously following the SOPs.

He said people going to markets without observing SOPs were potential threat for their own families as they might take the virus to their homes.

He said the increase in number of corona patients in Pakistan might not be effectively handled by the existing healthcare system. Replying to a question by media perons, Governor said the state departments were working round-the-clock and now it was people’s responsibility not to become instrumental in the spread of coronavirus and stay home for stay protected.

He said the federal and Punjab government as well as the Punjab Development Network were busy providing ration to the poor families and those, who got jobless during the ongoing crisis.

“We will continue providing ration to the poor people at their doorsteps until the coronavirus pandemic goes away,” he said.