SUKKUR - The District Price Control Commit­tees Monday imposed a total fine of Rs 11,000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during the Holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Ad­eel Taswur, the District Price Control Committees have expe­dited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four Talukas of the district.

The Price Control Committee has visited a number of shops and imposed fine of Rs 11,000 against 11 shopkeepers for overcharging prices.