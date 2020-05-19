Share:

Faisalabad - Following the directions of Faisalabd Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the FDA Anti Encroachment team took action against the encroachments at Madina Town and cleared the walkway for convenience of the public. According to the details, on receiving public complaints, the FDA Director General ordered the anti encroachment team to carry out operation against the temporary encroachments at Jattanwala Chowk Madina Town and get the market cleared. The anti encroachment team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya checked the situation at the site and found that the shopkeepers had encroached the footpath, roads and public utility site by placing their business articles. The locals were facing difficulties in walking through these places due to the encroachments.

The shopkeepers were asked to immediately lift their articles/ items of shops but they did not comply with the notice. On this violation, the FDA encroachment team conducted operation and cleared the market by lifting different items which were placed at the walkway. The FDA Director General warned that the anti encroachment drive would continue in the FDA controlled residential colonies and commercial markets and encroachers would not be spared. He asked the citizens to identify encroachments so that timely action could be taken in this regard.

He explicitly said that no one would be allowed to occupy the area conducive for public use and legal action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.