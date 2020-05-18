Share:

Feminism is the belief in the social, economic, and political equality of the sexes. Although largely originating in the west, feminism is manifested worldwide and is represented by various institutions committed to activity on behalf of women’s rights and interests.

Throughout most of Western history, women were confined to the domestic sphere, while public life was reserved for men. There is scant evidence of early organised protests against such circumscribed status.

The feminist voices of the Renaissance never coalesced into a coherent philosophy or movement. This happened only with the enlightenment when women began to demand that the new reformist rhetoric about liberty, equality and natural rights be applied to both sexes.

Feminism in Pakistan is a set of movements aimed at defining, establishing and defending equal political, economic, and social rights and opportunities for women. It is the pursuit of women’s rights within the society of Pakistan.

ARSLAN KHAN,

Rawalpindi.