Share:

Islamabad -The musical chair on the post of Federal Secretary Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) continues as the new appointment for the position was made for the third time in three months, The Nation learnt on Monday.

The government on Monday replaced the previous health secretary Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Quershi and appointed Aamir Ashraf Khawaja as new secretary of the Ministry of NHS.

The notification issued said that Mr. Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, a BS 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders

Previous secretary health has been directed to report establishment division. Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), National Health Services (NHS), Regulations and Coordination Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Earlier, Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi was appointed as secretary NHS replacing Dr. Tauqeer Shah who had faced criticism from multiple quarters after Tehreek-e- Minhaj-ul Quran head Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri had criticized his appointment. Before Dr. Tauqeer Shah’s appointment Dr. Allah Baksh Malik was serving as secretary NHS and was suddenly removed from the position before his retirement.