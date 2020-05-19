Share:

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during its ongoing drive against the power theft disconnects more than 6,500 illegal con­nections in 13 districts of its operation.

The HESCO’s spokesman informed here Monday that 6,545 connections were severed in the districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah divisions.

He said the officials con­cerned also lodged com­plaints for registration of FIRs against the illegal con­nections in the police sta­tions of three divisions.

The spokesman said the drive was being carried out as part of the measures to check and balance the load on the transformers in or­der to prevent damage to the transformers which re­sulted in the power outages in the concerned areas.

He told that 539 illegal connections in Hyderabad, 493 in Badin, 581 in Nawab­shah, 325 in Umerkot, 426 in Thatta, 423 in Sanghar, 359 in Tando Allahyar and 362 in Tando Muhammad Khan districts, among other areas, were cut off.

The spokesman said the HESCO’s chief had directed the officials to take action even against the company’s staff if they were found con­niving in the power theft.

Separately, the HESCO has extended the last date for payment of the electricity bills for the batches 1 to 5.