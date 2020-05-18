Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed Monday urged the government to take immediate measures for accepting the demands of flour mills owners in order to avert any flour crisis in the country.

He said this while talking to a delegation of flour mills owners that called on him led by Central Executive Member of Flour Mills Association Sheikh Tariq Sadiq.

The delegation apprised him of the issues being faced by the flour millers due to some policies of the Punjab government.

Muhammad Ahmed said that due to the strike and closure of flour mills, flour crisis would emerge while large number of workers would lose their jobs and people would also face difficulties. He said the flour crisis would also enhance prices of flour leading to more miseries for the common man.

He appealed to the government to resolve issues of flour mills on priority basis. Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Tariq Sadiq also urged the Punjab government to resolve the issues of flour mills owners. They said that previously, the government was buying wheat while private parties and flour mills were also allowed to buy wheat. However, this time under the pretext of anti-hoarding ordinance, raids were being conducted due to which wheat was not coming to wheat markets.

Muhammad Ahmed said those farmers who want to sell wheat to mills, their wheat was also confiscated during transportation and included in the government stock.

He said that due to raids and confiscation, farmers have also stocked wheat and this situation has led to increase in price of wheat up to Rs 1800 per 40Kg in Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

He said that in previous years, private parties and flour mills were allowed to buy sufficient quantity of wheat, but government was also getting 2 lac ton wheat per day.

Muhammad Ahmed expressed the fear that the people, who have stocked wheat in their homes, will sell it on their own choice and rate which would further increase the price of wheat leading to further increase in price of flour as well.

He urged the Punjab government to remove ban on movement of wheat within the province so that people could get flour at reasonable price.