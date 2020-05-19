Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said Yaum-e-Takbeer will be celebrated on 28th of May with the pledge to make economy unbeatable and to make Pakistan’s defence impregnable able.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, Ahsan paid rich tribute to all scientists and engineers under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif who played a historic role in making the country’s defence invincible. A central symbolic ceremony would be held to mark Yaum-e-Takbeer while on 27th and 28th, workers will celebrate by cutting cakes at their respective residences to pay tribute to their country and Quaid and pray for both.

He said Nawaz rattled India’s aggressive moves by conducting nuclear tests and declaring Pakistan as an atomic power despite extreme foreign pressure.

“Even today India is busy provoking Pakistan on the border where our brave men are laying their lives for the safety and security of the people. This enemy wants to slow bleed Pakistan through such tactics, little does he know that after 28th May, Pakistan’s defence is unbeatable,” he said.

Ahsan said it is true coronavirus has had a damaging effect on the economy but it is also true that Imran had already locked down country’s economy before outbreak of coronavirus by raising interest rate to 13 percent, 14 percent inflation and 1 percent growth rate. And now, he said, of this remain in the hands of this administration, the country’s future is in grave danger.

“Any slightly able government could have worked wonders considering the amount of help and tolerance practiced by the establishment, the judiciary while the media has been gages into the silence,” he said. Ahsan said the way lockdown was imposed and is now being lifted only leaves one way out which is to beg coronavirus itself not to harm the country.

He claimed Imran was the ‘chief patron’ of this sugar mafia, wheat mafia and pharma mafia and did not care about the plight and interests of the people, Ahsan said. He and his cronies are busy robbing the nation while they create this hoopla of diversion with a media smear campaign against PML-N and the opposition at large. He said these press conferences are nothing more than political propaganda and gimmickry, while the real corrupt are safe under the umbrella of Imran Khan.

He said Imran is guilty of over Rs 1 billion corruption in sugar, wheat and medicine scandals because he is the head of the cabinet and all these decisions were taken by the cabinet.

Ahsan condemned the suspension of Mayor Islamabad, saying if allegations and suspicion is enough for suspension then proven culprits through sugar and wheat reports like Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar should be suspended from their jobs first.