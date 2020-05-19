Share:

ISLAMABAD - In another brutal act, the Indian security forces have demolished dozens of shops and residential houses in Pampore town of Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The massive demolition drive was carried out in Tulbagh area of Pampore on Khrew-Pampore road in which over a dozen shops, a shopping complex and several houses were razed to the ground.

Another demolition drive was also carried out in Khrew Chowk, Drangbal area of Pampore, leaving around a dozen structures demolished, reports reaching here from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) here on Monday said.

According to the reports, the residents heavily protested the illegal demolition of shops and houses. Eyewitnesses said police personnel fired several rounds in air to disperse the demonstrators.