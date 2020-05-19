Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Khuiratta Sector, on May 17, resulting in serious injuries to a civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 37 years old Muhammad Shafi s/o Khushi Muhammad, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire violations, it said.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. Indian occupation forces display complete disregard for human rights by repeated shelling and firing resulting in a large number of civilian martyrdoms and injuries. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Indian army, on Monday, resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), critically injuring a civilian, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s armed forces, in an announcement said that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along LoC.

An innocent citizen sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate firing of the Indian troops, at a house in Jijot village, using automatic weapons, the ISPR said, adding that the injured was immediately evacuated to nearby health facility for medical care.