Share:

Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government will impose a curfew during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to an Interior Ministry statement early Tuesday, the curfew will be enforced in all provinces for 72 hours beginning on the first day of Eid, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Those who violate the curfew will be punished.

Eid will fall on either May 23 or 24 across the region.

The statement added that security forces, health workers and ambulance are exempted from the restriction.

Meanwhile, a travel ban between provinces will start on May 20 and last until June 1.

Iraq has confirmed 127 deaths from the coronavirus and 3,554 cases.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 318,000 people worldwide, with over 4.8 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.7 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.