Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Police have prepared a comprehensive plan for effective security at the main markets of the capital and to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government for business activities during COVID-19 phase.

DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has finalized this plan and issued directions to deploy police contingents at important places including main markets from this week till Chand Raat for the maximum safety and convenience to public, the police source said.

During the week, markets may witness rush following which he has directed to beef up security arrangements and ensure effective patrolling as well as vigilance in the city. Special police contingents will perform duties at all important places and main markets for the safety of public and to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for business activities during phase of COVID-19.

In markets, senior level police officials will monitor security duties. Lady police, lady commandoes will also perform security duties in the markets while Falcon Vehicles, teams of QRF and Bravo Vehicles will ensure patrolling in the assigned areas. Policemen in plain clothes will also perform duties at busy places to ensure that people may not risk their lives by ignoring safety measures against coronavirus during their engagements in markets. All Station House Officers would maintain close coordination with other police personnel to ensure effective security.

The source said that special security arrangements have also been made for the ongoing last Ashra of Ramazan-ul- Mubarak and all police officials have been directed to enhance patrolling in Capital Territory to ensure safe environment for the citizens.