KARACHI - Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), presently on Ex-Pakistan leave, has been posted as Managing Director (MD) of the Sind Solid Waste Man­agement Board (SSWMB) with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Mr. Asif Ikram who was holding the afore­said post earlier has been transferred, according to a notification issued here on Monday.