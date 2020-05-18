Share:

KARACHI -In continuation of earlier relief measures on account of the COVID-19 crisis, K-Electric (KE) is facilitating small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through pre-paid electricity bills under the “Chota Karobar-o-Sannat Imadadi” package announced by the federal government. Under the package, eligible commercial customers with sanctioned load up to 5kW and industrial consumers with sanctioned load up to 70kW will receive a maximum subsidy of up to Rs. 100,000 and Rs. 450,000 in their electricity bills which can be utilized in six month starting from May, 2020. The subsidy amount per customer will vary in line with the government directives based on the electricity consumption of the consumers in base period (i.e. May to July 2019). For customers whose electricity consumption data may not be available for the base period, the appropriate average will be used. Per the KE spokesperson, this relief will significantly ease the financial burden on the commercial and industrial entities who have experienced significant business disruption and support economic activities during this unprecedented pandemic. This move follows the provision of reliable power supply across the city following the lockdown even to high loss areas and, the provision of instalment plans for residential customers using up to 300 units per month. The power utility is committed to standing by Karachi and its foremost priority at this point of time is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its over 2.8 million customers. KE appeals to consumers to ensure timely payment of electricity bills as this will go towards managing its operational costs including fuel payments.

Both of these underpin continuity of power supply, which has become even more critical in the fight against COVID-19. In case of any queries, customers can conveniently get in touch with KE via its website or the 24/7 helpline at 118.