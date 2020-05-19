Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday hailed Supreme Court of Pakistan for taking notice of business community’s miseries and directing to open shopping malls and all markets.

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that Supreme Court of Pakistan had also ordered to allow all small markets of the country to remain open even on Saturday and Sunday.

“Supreme Court of Pakistan has won the hearts of business community,” they added.

They said that the decision would be beneficial for both masses and the business community. It would reduce the financial pressure from the business community which was bearing all expenses but earning nothing. They said that business community was the backbone of the economy and playing a great role in providing employment to the people and revenue to the government. They said that allowing working would be a great favour and it would enable them to face the economic challenges. They said that now it was duty of the traders and the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures announced by the government They said that coronavirus haD already caused a huge loss and the country could not bear more. People should take safety measures by themselves, not only to save their lives but for further ease in lockdown.