Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dis­patched another consignment of Personal Protective Equip­ment (PPEs) to the hospitals of Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan aiming to save the doctors and paramedics from coronavirus pandemic.

According to NDMA spokes­man, the equipment dispatched to Sindh on Monday included 2,822 N-95, 3,136 D-95, 48,384 KN-95 masks, 66,620 protective suits, 61,600 surgical gloves and 112,000 medical masks.

Likewise, 441 N-95 masks, 490 D-95, 7,560 KN-95 masks, 10,426 protective suits, 9,625 surgical gloves and 17,500 medical masks have been sent to Gilgit-Baltistan in the fifth consignment.

Furthermore, the safety equipment included surgical gowns, face shields, shoes cover, safety goggles, caps and sanitis­ers have also been sent to Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.