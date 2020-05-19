Share:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has pledged to mobilize all their resources to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, the OIC General Secretariat emphasized that it would pursue its response campaign until the coronavirus was contained, and would continue to support the overall efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the member states.

It is said that the aim of the campaign is to showcase the efforts led by the OIC member states, the General Secretariat and OIC institutions in response to the pandemic.