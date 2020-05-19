Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP), Syed Kaleem Imam inaugurated online class system for officers of NHMP Tenth Probation Course here on Monday. As per details, like other educational and training institutes, training activities at Motorway Police training college were also suspended amid spread of coronavirus. On the directions of IG NHMP Commandant NHMP Training College, DIG Mehboob Aslam worked upon viable mode of online training programme for trainee officers of NHMP. IG NHMP Syed Kaleem Imam formally launched online training programme on Monday by addressing the trainee officers via video link.

IG NHMP advised under training officers to take keen interest in their training activities and adopt safety measure in order to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam briefed IG Motorway police that in first phase of the programme, the trainees will be taught all theory subjects via online classes while in second phase they will be taught practical work depending upon the prevalent situation.

IG NHMP Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the efforts of DIG Mehboob Aslam and said that in the backdrop of the pandemic disease training through online classes was a good step and need of time.

Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College SP Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, DSP Training Naseem Abbas, DSP Admin Timur Khan and other officers of Motorway Police were also present on the occasion.