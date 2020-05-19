Share:

LAHORE - Following inconclusive talks with Secretary Food Punjab, Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Monday announced continuing strike to press the government for resolving the issue of raids by the district administration and the Provincial Food Department on wheat stocks of the mills.

PFMA Punjab Chairman Abdur Rauf Mukhtar said that they had a two and half hours long parleys with the Punjab Secretary Food Waqas Mahmood in which a three point agenda was discussed.

He said that both the sides agreed on two points including stopping the interference of districts administrations in the operations of the flour mills and allowing free movement of wheat within the Punjab province.

He said that it was also agreed that flour mills can buy wheat from whichever part of the province freely.

However, the issue of fixation of new price of wheat flour bags was not accepted by the provincial secretary saying that the current prices should continue till the end of the month of Ramazan and new prices should be fixed after Eid.

The Secretary also told the PFMA representatives that he has to take approval from the high ups about the two points; they have reached to an agreement and then revert to them.

Upon this, the PFMA leadership announced to continue with their strike till the acceptance of their demands.