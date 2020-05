Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Police have finalised a security plan to stop aerial firing during Eid days so as to save precious human lives.

DPO Abdul Rauf Baber chaired a meeting at his office to discus and final­ise security plan for Eid.

“A special campaign will be launched to raise awareness among peo­ple about the hazardous affects of aerial firing”, said an official Monday.