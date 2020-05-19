Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address emergency meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) tomorrow via video link.

According to details, PM Imran Khan will apprise the forum about steps taken by Pakistan to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The meeting, which will be attended by leaders of entire world will discuss coronavirus pandemic and its effects on world.

Earlier, World Economic Forum invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the forum via video link.

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation which engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

The WEF hosts an annual meeting at the end of January in Davos, a mountain resort in Graubünden.